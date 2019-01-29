TheStreet Upgrades Primeenergy Resources (PNRG) to “B-“

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primeenergy Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Get Primeenergy Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PNRG opened at $87.00 on Friday. Primeenergy Resources has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $88.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.30 million, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Primeenergy Resources had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter.

Primeenergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Primeenergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primeenergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.