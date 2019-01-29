TheStreet Downgrades Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) to C+

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America lowered Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $41.42 on Friday. Nextera Energy Partners has a one year low of $36.84 and a one year high of $50.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.88). Nextera Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 3,867 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

