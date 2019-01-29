Tezos (Pre-Launch) Market Cap Reaches $0.00 (XTZ)

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, Tezos (Pre-Launch) has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Tezos (Pre-Launch) coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Coinone, ZB.COM and Gatecoin. Tezos (Pre-Launch) has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1.57 million worth of Tezos (Pre-Launch) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos (Pre-Launch) alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00010688 BTC.

GXChain (GXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00015716 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) Coin Profile

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Tezos (Pre-Launch)’s official Twitter account is @tez0s . Tezos (Pre-Launch)’s official website is www.tezos.com . The official message board for Tezos (Pre-Launch) is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos (Pre-Launch) is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Tezos (Pre-Launch)

Tezos (Pre-Launch) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, RightBTC, Kraken, Huobi, Bitfinex, HitBTC, UEX, Gate.io, ZB.COM and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos (Pre-Launch) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos (Pre-Launch) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos (Pre-Launch) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos (Pre-Launch) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos (Pre-Launch) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.