Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $3.98 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.3% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.9% in the third quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 7,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. BNP Paribas set a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.45.

In other news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,276,899.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John R. Verity sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,219,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,260,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,587 shares of company stock worth $4,507,808 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

