Teachers Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE)

Teachers Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 749,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,404 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLNE. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 82,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,826,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,568,000 after purchasing an additional 479,063 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 65,514 shares during the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $4.05.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLNE has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and provides operation and maintenance services for vehicle fleet customer stations.

