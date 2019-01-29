Teachers Advisors LLC Acquires 7,061 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI)

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of TETRA Technologies worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,478,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,336,000 after purchasing an additional 544,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,019,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,188,000 after purchasing an additional 160,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,019,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,188,000 after purchasing an additional 160,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,646,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,485,000 after purchasing an additional 63,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,939,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

TTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $287.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.27. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $5.11.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.69 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stuart M. Brightman bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,009.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

