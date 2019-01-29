TCF Financial (TCF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.53 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 20.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TCF traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.23. The company had a trading volume of 16,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,382. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TCF Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several research firms have commented on TCF. Sandler O’Neill lowered TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on TCF Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.46.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

