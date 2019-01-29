Taylor Wimpey plc (TW) Receives GBX 192.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 190.63 ($2.49).

Several brokerages have recently commented on TW. Peel Hunt downgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a research note on Friday, January 11th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Pete Redfern bought 745,846 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £999,433.64 ($1,305,937.07). Also, insider Kevin S. Beeston bought 112,870 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £148,988.40 ($194,679.73). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 858,823 shares of company stock valued at $114,857,184.

TW stock traded up GBX 2.45 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 166.10 ($2.17). 10,941,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of GBX 173 ($2.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 211.90 ($2.77).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilding company in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.