TAG Immobilien AG (TEG) Receives €20.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €20.86 ($24.25).

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays set a €23.60 ($27.44) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

TEG stock traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €21.98 ($25.56). The stock had a trading volume of 474,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €12.41 ($14.43) and a twelve month high of €16.70 ($19.42).

TAG Immobilien AG acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany.. It also operates commercial real estate properties and boarding houses. As of December 31, 2017, the company managed approximately 83,000 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

