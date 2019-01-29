SYSCO Co. (SYY) Holdings Cut by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in SYSCO during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in SYSCO by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $75.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 68.81%. The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. SYSCO’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 49.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of SYSCO to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.58.

In related news, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $330,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $466,829.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,215,532 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $147,222,101.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,804.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,745,007 shares of company stock valued at $248,930,539 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

