Swing Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $248.00 (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Swing coin can now be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000481 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Swing has a total market cap of $66,304.00 and $248.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swing has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000085 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00001763 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00010419 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Swing

Swing is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 3,974,121 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

