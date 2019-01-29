Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Sells 2,000 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,811,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,595,773,000 after buying an additional 534,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,811,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,595,773,000 after buying an additional 534,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,001,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,195,000 after buying an additional 534,061 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,934,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,978,000 after buying an additional 2,924,169 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,714,000 after buying an additional 50,694 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT opened at $124.37 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.06 and a 1-year high of $165.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 18th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Macquarie reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.24.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

