Superconductor Technologies (SCON) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Superconductor Technologies Inc. manufactures and markets high-performance filters to service providers and original equipment manufacturers in the mobile wireless telecommunications industry. The company’s product, the SuperFilter, combines high-temperature superconductors with cryogenic cooling technology to produce a filter with significant advantages over conventional filters. The company was engaged primarily in research and development and generated revenues primarily from government research contracts. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SCON. ValuEngine downgraded Superconductor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on Superconductor Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

NASDAQ SCON traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. 2,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,741. Superconductor Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.23.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $1.08. Superconductor Technologies had a negative return on equity of 141.30% and a negative net margin of 414.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Superconductor Technologies will post -5.67 EPS for the current year.

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

