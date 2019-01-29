Sun Life Financial (SLF) Price Target Cut to C$53.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target cut by analysts at Cormark from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Evercore decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.57.

Shares of TSE:SLF traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$47.84. The company had a trading volume of 600,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,720. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$43.13 and a one year high of C$56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a current ratio of 386.56 and a quick ratio of 361.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 5.03000009312855 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Life Financial news, insider Daniel Fishbein bought 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,738.27.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

