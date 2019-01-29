Sun Life Financial (SLF) Price Target Cut to C$53.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target cut by analysts at Cormark from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Evercore decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.57.
Shares of TSE:SLF traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$47.84. The company had a trading volume of 600,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,720. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$43.13 and a one year high of C$56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a current ratio of 386.56 and a quick ratio of 361.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61.
In other Sun Life Financial news, insider Daniel Fishbein bought 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,738.27.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.
