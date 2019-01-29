Summit Materials Inc (SUM) Position Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 899,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 729,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of Summit Materials worth $16,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth $168,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 626.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth $230,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth about $517,000.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Thomas A. Beck purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $139,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian James Harris purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $263,060 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SUM opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Summit Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $33.84.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.93 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUM. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

