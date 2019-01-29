Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has $2.36 Million Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.81.

NYSE:JWN opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/sumitomo-mitsui-asset-management-company-ltd-has-2-36-million-stake-in-nordstrom-inc-jwn.html.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.