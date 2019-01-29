Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Buys 716 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. FMR LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 10.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,506,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,965,000 after acquiring an additional 523,870 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 23.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 19.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 59.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 99,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 36,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar General to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Dollar General from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $114.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $85.54 and a 1 year high of $118.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 32,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.63, for a total transaction of $3,627,081.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,060.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/sumitomo-mitsui-asset-management-company-ltd-buys-716-shares-of-dollar-general-corp-dg.html.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J. L.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.