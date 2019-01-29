Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $4.26 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Citigroup lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Societe Generale set a $95.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

Shares of PM stock opened at $74.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $109.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 59,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $5,174,875.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

