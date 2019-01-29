Strs Ohio Has $8.17 Million Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of CyrusOne worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 52.5% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,176,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 33.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,386,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,539 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 664.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,469,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,035,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 51.8% during the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,607,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,905,000 after purchasing an additional 548,138 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONE stock opened at $52.37 on Tuesday. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 58.97%.

CONE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $66.00 price target on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 208 Fortune 1000 companies.

