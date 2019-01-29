Strs Ohio Has $6.12 Million Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.17% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 165,681.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,221,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,125 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $34,069,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,512,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,081,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,055,000 after purchasing an additional 404,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 23,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 281,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HR opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $31.74.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $113.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.45 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

HR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton sold 13,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $410,236.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,291.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter F. Sr Lyle, Sr. sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $100,391.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,596 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.0 billion.

