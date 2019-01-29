Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,105,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,679,000 after buying an additional 69,633 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,215,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,292,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,327,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,918,000 after purchasing an additional 105,489 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.71.

In related news, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $224,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 5,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $467,046.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $86.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.62. Nasdaq Inc has a 1-year low of $72.98 and a 1-year high of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

