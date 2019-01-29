Strid Group LLC Invests $2.23 Million in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) Stock

Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,747,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,960.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 79,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPEM opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $63.73.

