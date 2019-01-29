Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cambria Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Cambria Core Equity ETF makes up about 1.5% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC owned 4.01% of Cambria Core Equity ETF worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CCOR traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.37. 6,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,343. Cambria Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.

WARNING: “Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.20 Million Stake in Cambria Core Equity ETF (CCOR)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/strategic-point-investment-advisors-llc-has-3-20-million-stake-in-cambria-core-equity-etf-ccor.html.

