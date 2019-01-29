Storj Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Storj has a total market capitalization of $17.41 million and approximately $215,522.00 worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00003715 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, ABCC and Liqui. In the last seven days, Storj has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.01869356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00178689 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00204062 BTC.

empowr coin (EMPR) traded 793% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029358 BTC.

About Storj

Storj’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official website is storj.io

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Binance, CoinTiger, IDAX, Liqui, IDEX, Upbit, Tidex, OKEx, ABCC, Huobi, Liquid, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Poloniex, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

