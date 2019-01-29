Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 29th (ADS, ALV, AOX, AT1, CS, ENGI, G, GME, JE, MEURV)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 29th:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €205.00 ($238.37) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €222.00 ($258.14) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX)

was given a €16.00 ($18.60) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €8.50 ($9.88) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €28.20 ($32.79) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €16.00 ($18.60) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) was given a €19.80 ($23.02) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $14.00 to $11.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Just Eat (LON:JE) was given a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €192.00 ($223.26) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €114.00 ($132.56) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €180.00 ($209.30) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital to $2.50. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €6.25 ($7.27) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €6.50 ($7.56) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to $33.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €100.00 ($116.28) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €115.00 ($133.72) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €38.20 ($44.42) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €36.00 ($41.86) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) was given a €142.00 ($165.12) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) was given a €28.00 ($32.56) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €170.00 ($197.67) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 359 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

