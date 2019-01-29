STMicroelectronics (STM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on STMicroelectronics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 18th. Societe Generale set a $22.00 target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.49.

STM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,241. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.76.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,663 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,678 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 59,639 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STMicroelectronics (STM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.