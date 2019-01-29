Sterling Bancorp (SBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 31.33%.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.56. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 80.8% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 786,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 351,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 22.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 197,507 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $501,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 495,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 44,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 13.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBT shares. ValuEngine cut Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $13.00 price objective on Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Sterling Bancorp (SBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/sterling-bancorp-sbt-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-02-eps.html.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.