SteepCoin Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. SteepCoin has a market cap of $54,314.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00001199 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000142 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000285 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

