State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 450,000 Shares of Xerox Corp (XRX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.17% of Xerox worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,785,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $641,720,000 after buying an additional 597,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Xerox by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,785,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $641,720,000 after buying an additional 597,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Xerox by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,564,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,127,000 after buying an additional 447,031 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Xerox by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,235,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,300,000 after buying an additional 25,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,819,000 after buying an additional 356,006 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Xerox from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. Xerox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.82.

In other Xerox news, insider Michael David Feldman sold 3,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $108,141.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

