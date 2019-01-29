State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.57 Million Stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of HD Supply worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in HD Supply by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in HD Supply by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HD Supply by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on HD Supply in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HD Supply in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett began coverage on HD Supply in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. HD Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

NASDAQ:HDS opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.05. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $34.49 and a 1 year high of $46.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. HD Supply had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph J. Deangelo bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $1,849,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 292,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,823,939.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 1,567,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $59,320,866.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,251,545 shares of company stock worth $123,065,335. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

