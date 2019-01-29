State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.23% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,172,000 after purchasing an additional 220,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,794,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,172,000 after purchasing an additional 220,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 164,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,565,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.24.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $768.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

