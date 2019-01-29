Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (SBPH) Holdings Lifted by Hikari Power Ltd

Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) by 372.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 464.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 190,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 85.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 target price on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $45.00 price target on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.91. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $15.95.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. The company's lead SMNH product candidate is inarigivir soproxil, for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

