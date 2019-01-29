Sphre AIR Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (XID)

Sphre AIR (CURRENCY:XID) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Sphre AIR has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $479.00 worth of Sphre AIR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sphre AIR token can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Liqui. In the last week, Sphre AIR has traded 46.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sphre AIR alerts:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.17 or 0.11483203 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000172 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00026621 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00001049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00001511 BTC.

About Sphre AIR

Sphre AIR (CRYPTO:XID) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2017. Sphre AIR ‘s total supply is 30,820,620 tokens. The Reddit community for Sphre AIR is /r/SphreCo . The official website for Sphre AIR is sphereidentity.com . Sphre AIR ‘s official Twitter account is @sphreco

Buying and Selling Sphre AIR

Sphre AIR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphre AIR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphre AIR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphre AIR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sphre AIR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphre AIR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.