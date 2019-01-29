SpectrumCash Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (XSM)

SpectrumCash (CURRENCY:XSM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, SpectrumCash has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SpectrumCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. SpectrumCash has a market cap of $0.00 and $2,173.00 worth of SpectrumCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SpectrumCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029299 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.01881918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00180964 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00204792 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029353 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SpectrumCash Profile

SpectrumCash’s total supply is 3,318,722,421 coins. SpectrumCash’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumCash . SpectrumCash’s official website is spectrum.cash

SpectrumCash Coin Trading

SpectrumCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpectrumCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpectrumCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpectrumCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SpectrumCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpectrumCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.