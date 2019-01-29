SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIB. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPIB stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $33.48. 22,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,392. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

