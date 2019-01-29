SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 85,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $28.43.

