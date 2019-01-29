SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI) Shares Sold by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,384 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises approximately 13.1% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $32,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $41.65.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4633 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 21st. This is a positive change from SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.46. This represents a yield of 2.89%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI) Shares Sold by Strid Group LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/spdr-msci-acwi-ex-us-etf-cwi-shares-sold-by-strid-group-llc.html.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.