Soarcoin (SOAR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.76 Million

Soarcoin (CURRENCY:SOAR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Soarcoin has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $41.00 worth of Soarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Soarcoin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Soarcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029168 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.01 or 0.01878413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00180513 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00205245 BTC.

empowr coin (EMPR) traded 8,538.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029288 BTC.

Soarcoin Profile

Soarcoin was first traded on March 10th, 2017. Soarcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,080,319,439 tokens. Soarcoin’s official Twitter account is @soarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Soarcoin’s official website is soarlabs.org

Soarcoin Token Trading

Soarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

