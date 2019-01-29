SJA Financial Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 318.8% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,040,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,823,000 after buying an additional 1,553,006 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 383.9% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,778,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,687,000 after buying an additional 1,411,324 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,723,000 after buying an additional 1,062,850 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,345,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,538,000 after buying an additional 983,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,771,000 after buying an additional 974,172 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $56.23.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “SJA Financial Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/sja-financial-advisory-llc-purchases-new-position-in-ishares-russell-mid-cap-etf-iwr.html.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.