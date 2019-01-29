Signition LP Takes Position in Pandora Media Inc (P)

Signition LP purchased a new stake in Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 213,167 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000. Pandora Media makes up approximately 1.1% of Signition LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Signition LP owned 0.08% of Pandora Media at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Pandora Media by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Pandora Media during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pandora Media during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Pandora Media by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,750 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pandora Media during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pandora Media alerts:

NYSE P traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089,024. Pandora Media Inc has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of -0.28.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The Internet radio service reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 330.21%. The company had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Pandora Media’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pandora Media Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pandora Media news, insider S Aimee Lapic sold 96,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $857,772.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Phillips sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $107,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 688,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,131,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,106 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pandora Media from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pandora Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pandora Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/signition-lp-takes-position-in-pandora-media-inc-p.html.

About Pandora Media

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides PandoraAd-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding P? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P).

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.