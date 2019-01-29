Signition LP Cuts Holdings in Mylan NV (MYL)

Signition LP decreased its position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the period. Signition LP’s holdings in Mylan were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Mylan by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,774,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,333,000 after purchasing an additional 506,649 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mylan by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,657,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,678,000 after purchasing an additional 542,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mylan by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,226,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,280,000 after purchasing an additional 818,059 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mylan by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,171,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,470,000 after purchasing an additional 168,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Mylan by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 7,224,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,422,000 after purchasing an additional 191,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mylan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Argus raised Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

NASDAQ MYL traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 142,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Mylan NV has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

