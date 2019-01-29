Signition LP Buys Shares of 82,108 JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU)

Signition LP bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 82,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBLU stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 128,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,450. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBLU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America set a $16.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Macquarie set a $18.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

