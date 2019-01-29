Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of Masco Corp (MAS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at $337,123,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 58.1% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,901,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,055 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 259.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,356,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,647,000 after purchasing an additional 979,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 100.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,809,000 after purchasing an additional 820,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,289.5% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 727,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,640,000 after purchasing an additional 675,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. Masco Corp has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $45.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 409.25% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $3,098,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 625,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,392,271.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $406,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,225.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,631,092. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

