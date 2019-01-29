Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $84.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.13.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 8.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.30.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

