Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $824,000 Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ODFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $162.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.82.

ODFL opened at $135.67 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $170.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

