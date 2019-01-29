Sharkey Howes & Javer Acquires 1,912 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 124.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,125,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 29,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 58,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 326,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,339,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 478,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,639,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $84.55.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

