Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB) Shares Bought by Wagner Bowman Management Corp

Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wagner Bowman Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $11,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000,000. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,672,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,139,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,428,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,518,000 after buying an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,401,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,078,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,126,000.

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.43. 28,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,432. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $56.12 and a 12-month high of $71.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0798 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

