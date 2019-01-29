Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) Shares Bought by Private Vista LLC

Private Vista LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,666 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Private Vista LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Private Vista LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,708. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $58.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/schwab-u-s-large-cap-value-etf-schv-shares-bought-by-private-vista-llc.html.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.