Saputo (SAP) Price Target Cut to C$43.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Saputo from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.00.

Saputo stock traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$38.70. The company had a trading volume of 168,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.05. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$35.56 and a 12-month high of C$45.76.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Saputo will post 2.01999988475104 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diane Nyisztor purchased 900 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$39.01 per share, with a total value of C$35,109.00. Insiders have bought 1,160 shares of company stock worth $45,217 over the last three months.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

