Sanders Capital LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Genuine Parts (GPC)

Sanders Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 621,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Genuine Parts worth $59,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of GPC traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $98.13. 33,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,458. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $107.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.81 per share, with a total value of $50,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,516.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

